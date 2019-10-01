BoB to celebrate Oct 16 as Baroda Farmers Day

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: On the eve of the World Food Day, Bank of Baroda is celebrating October 16 as a Baroda Farmers Day.

On this occasion, Kisan Pakhawada (farmers’ fortnight) is being organised from October 1 to 16, during which credit camps will be held by the semi-urban and rural branches, and offices of the bank, according to a press release. An exhibition of agricultural products, seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, machinery and camps for soil testing and cattle health will be held apart from agriculture loan disbursements.

A night choupal will also be organised to make farmers aware of the specific schemes of the bank related to the agricultural sector.

K Vijaya Raju, head of bank’s Telangana Region, said the initiatives were taken up to create awareness on Baroda Kisan Diwas and every branch has to organise financial literacy camp.