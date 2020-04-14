Bodhan Municipal Chairperson booked for violating social distancing norms

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Nizamabad: Police registered a case on Bodhan Municipal chairperson Toomu Padmavathi and other councillors for violating social distance norms, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Bodhan municipal chairperson Toomu Padmavathi and 18 TRS party leaders gathered at the Ambedkar statue in the town to pay homage to B.R.Ambedkar.

The Bodhan Inspector Palle Rakesh registered a case against them on charges of violating the lockdown norms.

