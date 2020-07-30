Bodhan Municipal Councillor dies of Covid-19

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Nizamabad: Bodhan municipal councillor and TRS floor leader M Gunaprasad died of Covid-19 and his wife and Bodhan hospital staff nurse are being treated in Hyderabad. Gunaprasad is a senior councillor in Bodhan Municipality and elected as councillor four times from 1995. He has been the floor leader of TRS party in the municipality. He and his wife were infected with Covid-19 a few days ago and were taking treatment at Deccan Hospital, Hyderabad.

A few days ago three staff nurses and their family members were infected with Covid-19 at Bodhan government area hospital. Gunaprasad and his wife were admitted to the hospital six days ago.

Another person, who was working as an LIC agent and belongs to bodhan town, was also succumbed to Covid-19.

