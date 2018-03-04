Bodies of Maoists to be handed over to Chhattisgarh police

By | Published: 1:01 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad/Warangal: The postmortem of eight Maoists, who were killed in an alleged encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, has been conducted at the Bhadrachalam area government hospital in Bhadradi-Kothagudem district on Saturday.

While bodies of two Naxals were airlifted on Friday, the bodies of eight other Maoists have been brought to the hospital in Bhardrachalam on Saturday. Police officials said that the bodies of the Maoists from Chhattisgarh will be handed over to the Chhattisgarh police who in turn would hand them over to the relatives of the deceased.

Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambar Kishor Jha said that the postmortem of the slain Maoists was conducted as per the guidelines of the Hyderabad High Court and the earlier instructions of the Supreme Court. “We have identified seven out of 10 Maoists,” he said.

While two of them – Dadaboina Swamy alias Prabhakar of Kadipikonda village in Hanamkonda mandal in Warangal Urban district, and Ithu of Thippapuram village of Jayashankar Bhupalally district belonged to Telangana State, others – Budri, Somidi alias Sukki, Kosi, Rame alias Pande and Mallesh alias Baman- belonged to Chhattisgarh. Sammaiah, elder brother of Dadaboina Swamy, reached Bhadrachalam to receive the latter’s body.

Meanwhile, CPI (Maoist) party Telangana official spokesperson Jagan on Saturday warned to initiate ‘action’ against the ruling TRS as the government was resorting to fake encounters of Maoists who were fighting for the cause of Adivasis. “The TRS government is resorting to fake encounters to enable corporate companies take over the land and minerals belonging to Adivasis,” he said in a release.

Jagan alleged that the police murdered the Maoists in a fake encounter by opening fire without prior warning even as the Maoists were resting after discussing the people’s issues at Pujarkanker forest area in Bijapur district of Chattishgarh State. “There was no exchange of fire and police killed the Maoists after they received information about the location of the Maoists from a traitor,” he alleged.

The Maoist leader claimed that the police caught Swamy and Ratna who were sick and killed them, before opening fire at other Maoists who were attending to daily chores.