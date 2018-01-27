Wanaparthy: Body found dumped in canal yet to be identified

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Wanaparthy: An unidentified body of an adult male was found stuck to a motor in one of the canals two kilometers away from Ramanpadu dam on Thursday. The body was found with hands and legs tied, a cloth strangling the neck and a injury on the back side of the head. The body has not been identified yet. The body was seen first by a farm worker, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, one of the landlords in Ajjakollu village.

The body was found stuck to his motor placed in the canal which passes from his agricultural land. “My worker informed me about the dead body. He said the body had a cloth tied around the neck with injuries on his head, hands and legs tied with cloth. The body appears to have been one day old as informed by my worker,” said Reddy, speaking with Telangana Today. Police appears to be clueless as of now regarding the murder.

According to Jabbar, SI and SHO of Madanapuram police station, no missing case was filed from either Ajjakollu, Madanapuram or Athmakur. When contacted again on Saturday, he said the body which is lying in Wanaparthy Government Hospital has not been claimed by anybody yet.