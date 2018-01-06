Body of NRI from Australia reaches Suryapet

By | Published: 4:39 pm 5:03 pm

Suryapet: The body of a non resident Indian, Konam Adhinarayana Reddy, who died in Australia on December 24 , was brought to his native place Imjavarigudem village of Nereducherla mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

He died of brain stroke and his body was flown to India for the funeral. It was taken to his native village from the RGI Airport.

A pall of gloom descended on the village. A host of political leaders including the Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy visited the village and consoled the family.