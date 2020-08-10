Body of bank employee found in lake near Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: The body of Shiva Naik, a private bank employee, who was reported missing since Saturday, was found in a lake in Gopi Nagar in Chandanagar here on Monday.

According to the police, Naik (20), who had gone missing from his house in Gopi Nagar late on Saturday, worked for a private bank in Chandanagar. After going out, he did not return on Saturday night, after which the anxious family lodged a complaint with the police on on Sunday.

“We checked his tower location and call data records. His last location was found to be near the lake in Gopi Nagar. Our team which went to the lake found his sandals near the lake and after a few hours, we found his body in the lake,” police said.

Police suspect Naik could have died by suicide after jumping into the lake.

“We are yet to know any reasons if it is a suicide. His family too is clueless,” the police said, adding that investigation was on. The body was meanwhile shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.