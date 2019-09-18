Body of boat mishap victim taken home to Tirupati

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Tirupati: The body of a girl who died in the Godavari boat tragedy was received by her wailing mother and other relatives and friends at the residence.

Heart-rending scenes were witnessed as the vehicle carrying her body arrived at her home and the grieving mother was inconsolably crying.

12-year-old Hasini died in the boat capsize incident on river Godavari on September 15. Her final rites will be held at Tirupati.

On September 15, a tourist boat carrying 61 people on board capsized in the Godavari river. It is believed that the accident took place due to overloading of the boat.

Twenty-five people were confirmed dead in the Godavari river boat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that 26 people have survived the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. He had also directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing.