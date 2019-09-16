Body of girl washed away found in NSP Left Canal traced

By | Published: 6:42 pm 7:26 pm

Suryapet: The body of a fourth class girl student Dharavath Siri (9), who was washed away in the Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP), was found in Ponugode reservoir on Monday.

Siri, a student of Joseph School, Ponugode, was washed away in NSP Left canal at Marrikunta village on Sunday evening. Until late evening, Garidepally police had taken up search for the girl in the Left Canal. Police resumed the search on Monday along with local fishermen and found her body in Ponugude reservoir, 4 km away from the spot where the girl slipped into the waters.

Garidepally Sub-Inspector Saidulu said the body was shifted to Area Hospital in Huzurnagar for post-mortem.