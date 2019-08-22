Body of newborn abandoned in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 pm

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in Nandanavanam in Meerpet here on Thursday.

The body was wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped in a secluded place in Rajiv Gruhakalpa area.

On receiving information, the Meerpet police reached the spot and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital.

Police are verifying data from hospitals in the area on recent births.

