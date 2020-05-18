Body of three-month-old baby found in nala in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:45 am

Hyderabad: The body of a three-month-old baby girl was found in a nala at Chandrayangutta here on Sunday night. According to the police, the body of the child in a decomposed condition was found in the nala at the Gulshan Iqbal colony by a few persons who alerted the police.

A police team with the help of locals shifted the body from the nala to hospital.

Police suspect the child might have drowned a few days ago or someone might have abandoned the body in the nala.

A case has been booked by the police and efforts are on to identify the child.

