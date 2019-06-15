Body of unidentified woman found in Shamirpet Lake

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified woman was found floating in the Shamirpet Lake here on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect she committed suicide.

According to the police, the locals noticed the body floating on the surface of the water and alerted the police. Shamirpet Sub-Inspector Mohd. Abdul Razaq along with his team, retrieved the body from the lake with the help of swimmers.

A case has been booked and officials said efforts were on to identify the woman. Recent missing cases registered in local police stations are being verified. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.