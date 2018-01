By | Published: 4:50 pm 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man, suspected to be in his early twenties, was found on the railway track near Madhava Reddy bridge in Ghatkesar in the wee hours of Saturday.

Local residents, who found the body lying on the track, alerted the police. Police suspect it to be a suicide.

More details are awaited.