Boeing to double India sourcing to $2 bn

Published: 12:27 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Boeing demonstrated its commitment to India and its developing aerospace and defence ecosystem by showcasing innovative commercial platforms, and services, including the 787 Dreamliner and 777X, at Wings India 2020.

Boeing’s sourcing from India stands at over $1 billion a year from over 200 suppliers who are manufacturing high-end systems and components for some of most advanced products as part of its global supply chain, which it wants to take it to $2 billion in the coming years.

These include critical components such as aerostructures, wire harness, composites, forgings, avionics mission systems and ground support equipment. Through its partnerships, TAL Manufacturing Solutions delivered the 25,000th Advanced Composite Floor Beam (ACFB) last year for all the Dreamliner airplane variants. Bharat Forge manufactures a range of titanium forged parts such as forgings for the 777X.

Hyderabad-based Cyient has supported a number of critical design-engineering projects for Boeing airplanes and currently provides design and stress support on the 747-8 Freighter and the 787. Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad produces the 777 uplock boxes.

Boeing’s joint venture with Tata in Hyderabad, TBAL marks a major step towards the co-development of integrated systems in Indian aerospace and defence.

TBAL has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures and vertical spar boxes for international customers. TBAL employs over 500 engineers and technicians, and represents the future of India as a global exporter of aerospace products. Boeing forecasts air carriers in India will need about 2,500 new commercial aircraft by 2040. The company currently serves Air India, SpiceJet, Vistara and cargo operator Blue Dart and has recently delivered the first Dreamliner 787-9 out of an order of six to Vistara.

