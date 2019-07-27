Bogart and Bogarde: A case for India

By | B Maria Kumar | Published: 12:40 am 7:46 pm

In the first week of last March, I was at Silpakorn University in Bangkok attending an international conference on religion and philosophy. More than half of the delegates seemed to be Asians, as the focus was mainly on oriental mystic traditions.

After lunch, when I was about to move towards the seminar hall, I was approached by a Caucasian gentleman who looked inquiringly at me.

“I heard you in the morning session. It was good’, he shook his hands with mine. I smiled, “Thank you, I am from India.” “I am Bogart”, he said in a pleasant American accent. “Wow, that’s nice, are you anyway related to Humphrey Bogart?”, was my instant reaction.

He had a big laugh. We both sat down in the lobby. “That’s the question every time I used to face when I say my name. I am Willard Van de Bogart and like Humphrey, I am from America but not related to him,” he explained.

He studied Thai culture at college, came to Bangkok decades ago to teach English and settled down here. I told him that I used to travel overseas frequently on literary, academic and professional programmes. “Wonderful, but wherever you go, I am sure you will always have Paris in India,” he quipped. It was the classic dialogue of Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick in the film Casablanca. I nodded smilingly. My friendship with Willard grew automatically.

Next day he queried, “You might have heard of Bogarde too… Dirk Bogarde?”

“Yes”, I said, “he is famous for Hermann’s character in Vladimir Nabokov’s novella-based eerie flick Despair.”

“That’s what people here initially took my name to be, Bogarde. Thais are more familiar with Bogarde than Bogart. Surprisingly, they hardly know of Yul Brynner whom world knows as King of Siam in The King And I,” he said. Siam was the former name of Thailand.

After bidding a fond adieu to him, as I left for Hyderabad, I was contemplative on the flight about Willard’s inquisitive remark whether I would really feel like having Paris? Back to pavilion, I came across no special news except one regarding the increasing migration of wealthy Indians to foreign countries. One survey said that around 5,000 high-net-worth individuals had already left India by March ’19. Of late, as I read somewhere, this statistical figure swelled to 7,000.

But, India has outperformed a number of nations in many areas of development. However, there are darker sides as well. If we have produced medical specialists of world class, we are also global capital for the damning diabetes, heart diseases, tuberculosis and leprosy. Being one of the top four auto markets in the world, we came to be recognised as numero uno in road accidents and casualties. Though we excelled in achieving an enviable position of having had advanced space and nuclear technology, we are still considered as breeding ground for millions of starving and jobless unproductive population.

Likewise, we may go on counting our glittering accomplishments alongside depressive fiascos. Quo Vadis? Where to go from here, the midpoint of success-failure continuum (conundrum)… Don’t the positive results influence these outgoing millionaires to stay back, invest and create employment opportunities in India? Of course, experts believe that at least some of the super rich individuals are inclined to leave on account of various reasons such as safety and security concerns, business openings, oppressive policies on domestic front, uncertain socio-economic political trends, etc. I was in pensive thoughts when the images of these two Hollywood heroes that Willard and I discussed popped up on my mind.

Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick was an expatriate American who got stuck in the Moroccan port city of Casablanca during Second World War and was haunted by his nostalgic happy times in Paris with his former beloved Ilsa (played by Ingrid Bergman in the film). He always looked towards Paris.

On the other hand, Dick Bogarde’s character Hermann, threatened by Nazi’s policies because of his Jewish descent during the Second World War again, yearned for a new life out of Berlin even to the extent of murdering an innocent look-alike, to take a different avatar in the garb of his victim. What a harrowing twist in the plot!

Trying to introspect, I sensibly banked on Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker, a diehard optimist for relief and reconciliation with my predicament.

When most of the world intelligentsia are hell-bent on predicting dark future, Pinker has convincingly made out a bright case for human progress with evidentiary data. His recent book

Enlightenment Now jots down better things that have been happening in modern times than in the past.

For example, Indian average life span increased from 32 years in 1947 to 68 years at present. We have improved ourselves on literacy front and succeeded to achieve comparatively a reasonable standard of living for larger chunk of the population. But, at the same time, Pinker has had some cautionary advice to India in relation to per capita income, equality, tolerance, etc. On an overall assessment, he said in an interview that India is more positive looking than its western counterparts. His emphatic prophecy infused hope and confidence in me. “Yes, we do have Paris”, I murmured to myself.

