Bolarum Military Garrison Church gate closed for all

Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The church gate of Bolarum Military Garrison has been closed for all traffic to facilitate construction of a new security gate, necessitated to augment the porous boundary of the station, according to press release.

This has been necessitated on account of the security threat to military personnel, equipment and infrastructure located within the garrison. The church gate was closed to all traffic including military vehicles due to the technical requirement relating to the construction of the new gate and the closure was not limited only to civilian traffic.

Authorities on Saturday said there were news which misled the public to believe that the roads through Bolarum Military Garrison had been closed to civilian traffic.

Information to all stake holders regarding closure of the church gate was communicated through a notice placed at the construction site. All other gates that were open to the general public remained open including the Kawkoor Gate which is located just at a distance of 1.2 Km from the church gate.

The construction of the new gate was nearing completion and traffic movement was likely to be restored for all with effect from June 17, the release added.