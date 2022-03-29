Bolarum police seize 1040 gm hash oil, arrest 8 including six customers 

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the Bolarum police arrested eight persons including six customers who were allegedly selling, buying and consuming hash oil. The police seized 1040 grams of hash oil from them.

The arrested persons were P Naresh Reddy (26), a driver from Alwal and P Chandrasekhar (25) a delivery boy from Gajularamam, both drug peddlers, while the customers were S Praveen, M Rahul Goud, T Kundan Reddy, M Ayushman Reddy, J Sam Roy and O Uday.

According to the police, Naresh Reddy along with Chandrasekhar was bringing hash oil from Visakhapatnam at Rs.60,000 a kilogram and selling it at higher prices here.

“Enquiries revealed Naresh was selling hash oil to 29 customers. All of them were identified and six were arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining persons,” DCP (HNEW) Gummi Chakravarthy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .