Bold decision from GoI required to push growth rate up: KTR

By | Published: 10:39 pm 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has underlined the need for the Union government to take some bold steps including increased investment in infrastructure and driving consumption by putting money in the hands of the people.

“There is no substitute for more investment in infrastructure and for that to happen, the Government of India should leverage the economy,” Rama Rao said, participating in a brainstorming session in Davos with policy makers and industry leaders on the efforts needed to put the Indian economy back on track and pushing up the growth rate.

Stressing on the need for the Department of Economic Affairs to work closely with State government, the Minister said the government should allow fast growing States like Telangana to have more access to capital by relaxing the FRBM limits and deal directly with funding agencies.

He said one of the core areas that the Union government should look at is introducing national industrial and textile parks/cluster policies which was lacking now. There is also a need to enabling competence in scale so that States can compete with emerging economies, and cited the example of the massive Pharma City and the mega textile clusters being promoted by the State government.

Rama Rao was also categorical in stating that merely topping the list of ease of doing business was not enough. “Equally important are the lowering cost of doing business and improving quality of doing business,” he said.

Pointing out that there was Rs 18 lakh crore lying in bank accounts in the country in terms of pensions and other savings by the people, Rama Rao said India too should have a mechanism to use sovereign and pension funds just as Canada was putting its pension funds to good use globally.

Interestingly, several of the panelists – top industrialists – cited Hyderabad and Telangana as classic example of how a State should move towards a high growth rate. “Telangana did well in the area of skill development creating engineers, data scientists and cyber professionals,” Raji Memani, CEO of EY India said.

The debate was hosted by CNBC 18 network.

