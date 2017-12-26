Bolero driver held for death of two NICMAR students at Shamirpet

By | Published: 12:53 am 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The police on Monday arrested Bolero driver holding him responsible for the death of two students by driving his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner near Aliabad crossroads near Shamirpet on Friday night.

The driver Sadanand Reddy hailing from Korutla village in Karimnagar district transports newspapers in Bolero. He drove the vehicle at high speed and hit the two wheeler of NICMAR students Pallavi Gupta and Indira Veena at Aliabad crossroads. Both the students in their early twenties died on the spot in the incident.

The accident took place when the students were returning to their hostel room after seeing off their classmate Chiranjeevi Mehta at Kompally. The police identified the Bolero vehicle with the help of footage collected from the surveillance cameras installed near the spot and arrested the driver.