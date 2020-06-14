Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at his house in Mumbai

By | Published: 2:50 pm 3:31 pm

Mumbai: Well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence here in Sunday morning, police sources said.

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/ Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends. 🙏🏼 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020