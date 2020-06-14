Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at his house in Mumbai

Mumbai: Well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence here in Sunday morning, police sources said.
He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.
A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless…I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor…may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/
Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.
🙏🏼
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020
At a loss of words. Extremely tragic and upsetting to hear. We will all miss you immensely. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 #SushantSingh #SushantSinghRajput
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 14, 2020