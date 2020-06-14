Actor Sushant Singh Rajput found hanging at his house in Mumbai

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

By Author  |  Published: 14th Jun 2020  2:50 pmUpdated: 14th Jun 2020  3:31 pm

Mumbai: Well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh was found dead at his Bandra residence here in Sunday morning, police sources said.

He was found hanging at his home and a domestic help alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details are awaited.