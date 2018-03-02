Bollywood celebrities send out colourful wishes on Holi

By | Published: 2:14 pm

Mumbai: Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla on Friday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh and Taapsee Pannu were among those who wished a simple “Happy Holi”, some celebrities urged their fans to avoid wasting water and asked men to behave with women.

Here is what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: “Happy Holi… The colours of life be within you ever.”

T 2730 – Happy Holi .. the colours of life be within you ever .. pic.twitter.com/GzvQ8KqfRj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2018

Anupam Kher: “Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity.”

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। भगवान आपके जीवन को सुख, समृद्धि और शांति के रंगो से भर दे।

Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the Colors of happiness, peace and prosperity.👍😍👍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2018

Akshay Kumar wrote: “This Holi be kind, don’t throw colour on animals.”

This Holi be kind, don’t throw color on animals 🙏🏻 Wishing you all a colourful and #HappyHoli आप सब को होली की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/mFB0jSc9SC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 2, 2018

Juhi Chawla: “The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive and repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, no plastic balloons.”

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter, & for many a festive day to meet others, play & laugh,forget & forgive & repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember,No plastic balloons, okay 👩‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/4R90DpIsl7 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 2, 2018

Vivek Oberoi: “Happy Holi everyone! May God gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi!”

#HappyHoli everyone! May god gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi! pic.twitter.com/gaSIp2GIJf — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 2, 2018

Shekhar Kapur: Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again! Happy Holi 2018. Happy Holi.”

Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again #happyholi2018 #HappyHoli — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) March 2, 2018

Arjun Rampal: “Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. Happy Holi.”

Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/obVJ22A8IO — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) March 2, 2018

Twinkle Khanna: “Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears. Holi hai!”

Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears #HoliHai — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 2, 2018

Emraan Hashmi: “Happy Holi everyone. May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy.”

#HappyHoli everyone . May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy. pic.twitter.com/4x3kHHmeFi — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 2, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana: “‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. Happy Holi.”

‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Dl6hS6PJAz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 2, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar: “May God paint the canvas of our life with the colors of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you a A Happy Holi.”

May God paint the canvas of our life with the colors of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you a #HappyHoli . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ox99Ddxew9 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 2, 2018

Soha Ali Khan: “This Holi, no panda-monium! Don’t waste water or food – spread sweet moments and make colourful memories.”