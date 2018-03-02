Bollywood celebrities send out colourful wishes on Holi

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh and Taapsee Pannu were among those who wished a simple "Happy Holi".

By Author   |   Published: 2nd Mar 2018   2:14 pm
Holi

Mumbai: Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Juhi Chawla on Friday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours.

Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Riteish Deshmukh and Taapsee Pannu were among those who wished a simple “Happy Holi”, some celebrities urged their fans to avoid wasting water and asked men to behave with women.

Here is what they tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: “Happy Holi… The colours of life be within you ever.”

Anupam Kher: “Happy Holi to all of you. May God fill your life with all the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity.”

Akshay Kumar wrote: “This Holi be kind, don’t throw colour on animals.”

Juhi Chawla: “The festival signifies the victory of good over evil,the arrival of spring, the end of winter and for many a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive and repair broken relationships. Wishing you a very Happy Holi! I hope you remember, no plastic balloons.”

Vivek Oberoi: “Happy Holi everyone! May God gift you all the colours of happiness, joy and love! Save water, stay safe and be kind to all kinds! Have an amazing Holi!”

Shekhar Kapur: Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, arrival of spring, end of winter. A festival to play and laugh, forget and forgive, repair broken relationships. So lets forgive and forget. Play and laugh like children once again! Happy Holi 2018. Happy Holi.”

Arjun Rampal: “Happy Holi, May colours and love fill your lives and the world. Enjoy play safe. Happy Holi.”

Twinkle Khanna: “Happy Holi folks! Here’s to ending the day scrubbing both gulal and rang barse firmly out of our ears. Holi hai!”

Emraan Hashmi: “Happy Holi everyone. May this festival of colours fill your lives with lots of joy.”

Ayushmann Khurrana: “‘Bura na maano holi hai’ is overused and misused. Dear men, you better behave with women this time. Happy Holi.”

Madhur Bhandarkar: “May God paint the canvas of our life with the colors of joy, love, happiness, prosperity, and good health. Wishing you a A Happy Holi.”

Soha Ali Khan: “This Holi, no panda-monium! Don’t waste water or food – spread sweet moments and make colourful memories.”


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!