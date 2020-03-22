Bollywood celebrities urge people to stay at home, support ‘Janata Curfew’

By | Published: 11:16 am 11:36 am

New Delhi: As the nationwide ‘Janata Curfew’ began in India at 7 in the morning, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media urging people to stay at home and follow the precautionary measure called-for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh started the day by dropping a quick tweet wishing Twitter a “Good morning” and asking the users to “Stay Home, Stay healthy, Stay safe.” Deshmukh completed the tweet with hashtags of ‘Janata curfew’ and ‘India fight corona.’

Good Morning India !! Stay Home, Stay healthy, Stay safe. #JuntaCurfew#IndiaFightCorona — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 22, 2020



Singer Armaan Malik also urged people to stay home and tweeted, “STAY HOME & STAY SAFE. PLEASE IT’S A SINCERE REQUEST #IndiaFightsCorona.”

STAY HOME & STAY SAFE. PLEASE IT’S A SINCERE REQUEST 🙏🏻#IndiaFightsCorona — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 21, 2020

Actor Kartik Aaryan who recently drew appreciation for his ‘Corona stop karo na’ monologue also tweeted, “Lets Support #JanataCurfew Today !!”#JanataCurfew

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020



Veteran director Mahesh Bhatt shared a picture of a man standing alone in a deserted lane and wrote, “Only echoes answer me.”

Only echoes answer me. pic.twitter.com/guLg9mCael — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to be a part of the ‘Janata Curfew’ today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace.

So far, there have been 315 positive cases of coronavirus in the country.