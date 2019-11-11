Bollywood film about gay man, lesbian woman to screen at US fest

By | Published: 7:11 pm

Mumbai: Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha’s upcoming release “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele” is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man and a lesbian woman leading the narrative.

The Harish Vyas directorial will have its world premiere at the South Asian International Film Festival.

The film’s screening will take place in Manhattan on November 22 as the Friday Night Premiere at the Festival.

On hearing about the premiere, Zareen shared that she is feeling on the top of the world.

“I’m feeling on top of the world that we will be premiering in New York. Its a film that is very close to my heart and I’m really very excited. I hope everyone likes it and enjoys it like we have enjoyed making it,” she added.

The film, which was also one of the ten selected scripts from Asia at the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) in Singapore in November 2018, is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2020 release in India.

Excited about the premiere, Anshuman said: “This film discovers and re-discovers the love in friendship. And which better city than the Big Apple, with the worlds largest LGBTQ Population, to premiere this film celebrating the Community. I’m looking forward to the audience reaction there.”

The festival will take place from November 20-24.