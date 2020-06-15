Bollywood is not a family: Gulshan Devaiah

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Mumbai: “Afsos” star Gulshan Devaiah says Bollywood is not a family, but an imaginary name for a place of work.

“Bollywood is not a family , it never was and never will be . If one thinks it’s a family .. there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that’s it . I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems,” Gulshan tweeted.

He also shared that all actors, somewhere deep down, know what drove Sushant Singh Rajput to take his own life, and that makes it very disturbing.

Sushant was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning here. The news of his suicide left the whole industry in shock and disbelief.

“As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it (is) so disturbing, even if you didn’t know him at all. It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end,” he tweeted on Monday.

“In case you didn’t know, Bollywood has no shortage of aggressive alphas & peacocks. No it’s not gender specific… Successful people often fictionalise their success (like saying hard work, blessings etc). The ones who have failed will bare themselves to you & there is much to lean from that,” added the actor, who has appeared in films like “Shaitan”, “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Hunterrr”, “A Death In The Gunj” and “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”.

Sushant is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey’s 2016 release, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 release, “Kai Po Che!”, and was seen in films like “Chhichhore”, “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi”, “Raabta”, “Kedarnath” and “Shudh Desi Romance”.