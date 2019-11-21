BoM staff land at wilful defaulters’ doorstep for dues

By | Published: 11:58 pm 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) employees organised a peaceful demonstration in front of wilful defaulters in the city on Thursday. The bank employees also visited the houses and offices of wilful defaulters carrying placards and banners asking the customers to pay the dues.

Describing it as an employee-driven movement, Zonal Manager Divesh Dinkar said there were people who had deliberately defaulted on loans and leading an extravagant life at the expense of the public money deposited with the bank. Because of the huge bad debts, the bank’s profit had been hit and had adversely affected the lending portfolio.

“Through these peaceful demonstrations and public awareness, the defaulters are sensitised to repay their dues to enable the banks to effectively recycle the funds to needy persons,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.