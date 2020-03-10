Bomb threat triggers panic at Delhi Public School in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:52 pm

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while at the Delhi Public School at Nacharam here on Tuesday morning after an anonymous email warning of a bomb planted in school was received by the management. The email later turned out be a fake one.

The sender of the email stated that bombs were planted on the school premises and that they would explode any moment. A staff member of the school who checked the email account of the institution saw the message and informed the police.

The Nacharam police rushed to the spot and took up a search operation. A bomb detection squad of the Rachakonda Police reached the spot and scanned the entire school premises before declaring it a hoax.

The police are investigating the source of the email and have sought help of the Cybercrime cell of the Rachakonda Police in nabbing the sender.

