Bombay toast with a twist

This sweet toast can be used as a breakfast, wrapped with goodness of eggs and milk, which makes it healthier while the condensed milk is for enhancing the taste even better. But, before we get started, we must understand the difference between French toast and Bombay toast. When we talk about French items, we get an idea that the item is extremely luxurious and it’s true.

French toast requires slices of baguette which are crisper, crunchier and their slightly chewy centre makes it way different from regular bread slices. The bread used in French toast is often one day old as they soak the batter nicely.

This particular dish may confuse you, as the French toast is often confused as a dish from France but the French toast finds its roots to Rome. Bombay toast can be complimenting your kid’s lunch box for a short break or you can serve this toast in your kitty party, when suddenly guests show up. So, get started with this sweet delight which is rich in sodium and vitamin B and has all nutritional benefits.

Ingredients

Bread cuts

Sugar or condensed milk: 2-4 tsps

Butter/ghee: 1 medium-sized bowl

Milk: 1 medium-sized bowl

Eggs: 2

Vanilla essence: 2-4 drops

Method