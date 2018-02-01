Bommidi Suresh Kumar presented Traditional Book of Records

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Nizamabad: One, Bommadi Suresh Kumar of Nizamabad set a record by dancing without a break for 13 hours on the various Psalms of Bhakta Ramadasu from 5 am to 6 pm.

Acknowledging his dedication the Traditional Book Representatives presented Suresh with Traditional Books of Records.

Samskara Bharathi, Indur wing on Thursday organised Bharatha Muni Jayanthi Utsava at New Ambedkar Bhavan, Nizamabad. On the occasion Samskara Bharathi organised classical dancer Bommadi Suresh Kumar’s classical dance show.