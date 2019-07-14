Bonalu celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Mancherial: The annual religous festival Bonalu festival was celebrated in the district with pomp and gaiety with all the temples of Goddesses Sri Pochamma and Maiasamma including other temples of local deities thronged by large number of devotees in several parts of Mancherial district on Sunday.

The women devotees from Reddy Colony and Hamaliwada, attired in their best, took out a procession carrying Bonam (a decorated clay pot filled with specially prepared rice with milk and jaggery) on their heads embellished with leaves of neem and turmeric from their residences to the temple before offering it to the presiding deity Sri Pochamma after performing special prayers at the temples.

Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, who took part in the celebrations and offered special prayers at the temples, said the Bonalu festival is celebrated in the month of Ashadam (according to Hindu almanac) to express their gratitude to the deities for their well-being which happens during the sowing season. Arrangements for the devotees who visit the temples were made and steps for the smooth conduct of the religious ritual were also taken, he added.

A large number of devotees from Mancherial, Ramakrishnapur and Mandamarri towns and surrounding villages turned up for the celebrations at the famous Sri Gandhari, Maisamma temple on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal and on Mancherial-Bellampalli road. They had the darshan of the presiding deity by standing in serpentine queue lines. Later, the devotees, along with their kith and kin, had their dinner by cooking on the premises of the temple. Children were seen having fun time at Gandhari Vanam and Children’s Park situated beside the temple. The devotees took holy dip in Palavagu abutting to the temple.

