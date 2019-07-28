Bonalu celebrated with pomp, gaiety in Mancherial

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Mancherial: The annual Sri Gandhari Maisamma Bonalu festival was celebrated at the shrine on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal with pomp and gaiety on Sunday. Hundreds of devotees belonging to the district headquarters and surrounding towns and rural parts congregated at the famous temple and performed special prayers at the temple, situated on Mancherial-Asifabad State Highway.

Some 10,000 devotees from Mancherial, Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri towns and Srirampur and neighbouring Pulimadugu, Vemapalli, Doragaripalli, Dubbapalli, Kurmapalli and many other villages reached the temple and stood in serpentine queues for darshan of the deity.

They broke coconuts and sacrificed chicken as a token of gratitude for the well-being of their family members. Women offered bonam to the goddess.

The devotees earlier erected make-shift tents and some of them stayed under the trees to cook dishes and to celebrate the festival. They came using different means of transit, shopped for toys for their kids and visited children’s park and Gadhari vanam, an urban forest park abutting the shrine.

Peddapalli MP Dr Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, Chennur MLA Balka Suman and ZP Chairperson N Bhagya Laxmi prayed at the shrine. Suman presented clothes to the deity and vowed to convert the historic Gandhari fort into a tourist spot by ensuring basic amenities. Venkatesh assured funds for development of the shrine and for other places of interest in the district.

They both were accompanied by former Chennur legislator N Odelu, district Library corporation chairman R Praveen and local public representatives and TRS leaders.

Traffic came to a standstill for a couple of hours following the heavy rush of pilgrims and vehicles causing some inconvenience to motorists on the busy stretch. However, police swung into action and cleared the jam. Traders of meat, coconuts, sweet corns and goats and liquor outlets registered brisk sales.

Top police officials including Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy and ACP Gouse Baba, Mandamarri Inspector Adla Mahesh, Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar, and Ramakrishnapur SI Srikanth supervised the security measures. Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple committee and revenue department for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .