Bonalu celebrations at various Mahankali temples in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: A festive atmosphere prevailed in the older parts of the city with Bonalu celebrations at various Mahankali temples, on Sunday.

Devotees are visiting major temples including Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple at Hari Bowli and Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaja to make offerings.

Since the crack of dawn, women devotees started turning up in large numbers to offer ‘bonam’ to Mother Goddess. The star attraction happens to be the ‘potharajus’ coming in small processions from nearby areas and converging at the temples that have been decorated for the occasion.

The intermittent rainfall failed to dampen the festive spirit. Several politicians, film actors, sports persons and officials of various government department are also visiting the temples.

The police made elaborate security arrangements by deploying Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police and civil police.

