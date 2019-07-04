Bonalu fest kicks off on a clourful note in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The annual Bonalu festival at Sri Jagadamba temple atop the historic Golconda fort started on a colorful note on Thursday.

It marks the commencement of the festival in ‘Ashadamasam’ in twin cities. The festival will be celebrated on July 21 and 22 at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and on July 28 and 29 at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli and Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza.

The lanes and bylanes from Langer Houz to the fort came alive with the ‘potharajus’ smeared with vermilion and turmeric paste dancing to the pulsating drum beats during ‘thotela’ procession that was taken out till the temple premises. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy offered ‘pattu vastralu’ to the Goddess Sri Jagadamba.

The city police officials made elaborate security arrangements for smooth conduct of the procession. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with other senior officials was also present at the fort to monitor the security arrangements.

At Katta Maisamma temple at Lower Tank Bund, devotees under the aegis of Telangana Kummari Sangham offered ‘bonam’ prepared in earthen pot with cooked rice and jaggery to the Goddess Sri Katta Maisamma.

