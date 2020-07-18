Bonalu to be low-key affair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Hyderabad: The historic two day Bonalu festival in the older parts of the city to be celebrated on Sunday will be a low key affair in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the regular programmes at the temple will be conducted as per the schedule.

“Since last one month we are conducting regular rituals and programmes at the temple, and will continue on Sunday and Monday. Nevertheless, people will not be allowed to visit the temple in view of Covid-19,” said K Venkatesh, vice-president, Simhavani Sri Mahankali Devalayam Committte Lal Darwaza.

He said on Sunday morning ‘Maha Abhishekham’ will be held while in evening ‘Shanti Kalyanam’ will be performed praying for global peace. On Monday, the Potharaju Program and Rangam will be held followed by the ghatam being taken for the closing ceremony to the temple in river Musi.

“Only five persons will take the ghatam in an auto rickshaw from the temple. There will be no procession like every year,” said Venkatesh. All the temples are following the same practice in the old city, he added.

Meanwhile the police are making elaborate security arrangements in the old city. Teams of the Task Force, City Rapid Action Force and local police will be deployed across the old city. The police will be deployed near the important temples as a precautionary measure. The police appealed to the devotees through the community elders not to visit the temples in processions or for darshan, as the committee will not allow devotees to come to the temple to make the offering.

