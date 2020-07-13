Bonalu to be low-key in old city of Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bonalu festival will be celebrated in a subdued manner in the old city on July 19 and 20.

While the district administration has already clarified that devotees will not be allowed at the temple premises, the committee members of various temples in the old city wrote a letter to the State government urging it to allow devotees to the temples during the festival to offer ‘Bonam’.

“We will ensure that the devotees maintain physical distance when they come to the temple. But the State government must permit us to allow devotees to offer Bonam,” Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple patron G Niranjan said.

The response from the government is awaited. He said the Bonalu festival was celebrated to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali and other deities to protect devotees from all evils. But due to the pandemic, permission was not given to the devotees to visit temples.

“We have also approached the Telangana High Court seeking its intervention to grant permission for taking out the Ghatam procession in old city on July 20,” he said, recalling that the Jagannath Rath Yatra was organised with restrictions after getting permission from the Supreme Court.

He said the colorful Ghatam procession from 19 Goddess temples in the old city used to be organised every year. But this time, there would be no such activity, as permission was not given to organise the procession from Lal Darwaza to Nayapul on July 20.

On its part, the City Police have already started barricading the lanes and bylanes connecting the goddess temples in old city with assistance of the Roads and Buildings Department to ensure that no one enters the temple premises during the Bonalu festival.

