Bonanza for teachers as Telangana announces revised UGC pay scales

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday decided to implement the University Grants Commission (UGC) Revised Pay Scales, 2016 for university and college teachers in Telangana.

The teaching staff in universities and colleges will get the revised pay scales with effect from January 1, 2016. The move is expected to benefit close to 2,770 staff including teachers, librarians, and directors of physical education.

According to orders issued by the State government here on Saturday, the scales will be applicable to faculty of all State-funded universities established through the State Act and receiving block grants, Government degree colleges, teaching staff in aided degree, BEd and BPEd colleges where UGC Scales of Pay 2006 were implemented.

As per the revised pay, an assistant professor at academic level 10, 11 and 12 will have an entry level basic pay of Rs.57,700, Rs.68,900 and Rs.79,800 respectively. Associate professors at an academic level 13A will get an entry level basic pay of Rs.1,31,400. For a professor at an academic level 14 and 15, the entry level basic pay is Rs.1,44,200 and Rs.1,82,200 respectively. The orders issued by the government will be applicable from 2016 to 2026.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Council chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy and Government College Gazetted Teachers Association general secretary K Surender Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for implementing UGC scales for all university and college teachers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter