Bone Mineral Density camp held at NTPC-Ramagundam

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Peddapalli: Dhanwanthari hospital, NTPC, in association with Yashoda hospital, Hyderabad, organised a Bone Mineral Density (BMD) camp at NTPC-Ramagundam on Saturday.

Dr Rajendra, ortho specialist, Yashoda hospital, checked the patients. Around 170 patients consulted the doctor, 100 BMD tests were done at the camp.

Inaugurating the camp, Executive Director, NTPC-Ramagundam, PP Kulkarni appreciated hospital management for organising the camp and stressed on regular checkup of BMD.

Chief Medical Officer, Dhanwanthari hospital, Dr Sasmita Dash highlighted the importance of BMD checking and taking corrective measure to avoid complication in future.

In-charge president, Deepthi, office bearers of ladies club, NTPC senior officials, office bearers of union and associations, employees, doctors and staff of hospital attended the camp.

Later, tree plantation was also carried out at hospital premises.

