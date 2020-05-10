Boney Kapoor reminisces Sridevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari

By | Published: 1:50 pm 2:47 pm

Hyderabad: As Sridevi, Chiranjeevi starrer cult film ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ completed 30 years on Saturday, Boney Kapoor took to twitter to remember his late wife, legendary actor Sridevi.

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari was always a very special film for my wife Sridevi. In gratitude to @KChiruTweets, @Ragavendraraoba, #AshwiniDutt @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on #30YearsOfJVAS.@SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/IZdLwqFcVc — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 9, 2020

Boney Kapoor’s tweet read “Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari was always a special film for my wife Sridevi. In gratitude to @KChiruTweets, @Ragavendraraoba, #AshwiniDutt @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on #30YearsOfJVAS. @SrideviBKapoor”

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, the socio-fantasy film went on to become a blockbuster hit and one of the biggest successes in Telugu cinema.

Actor Chiranjeevi too took to twitter to talk about the film’s 30th anniversary.

“Magic can not be planned. It just happens! When Magic happens on celluloid, it leaves lasting memories and ever lasting happiness! #JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari @VyjayanthiFilms @Ragavendraraoba #Sridevi #Ilaiyaraaja @SwapnaDuttCh #JVAS30Years,” the megastar tweeted.