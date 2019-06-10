Book By UoH faculty on Ecoprecarity: Vulnerable Lives in Literature and Culture published

By | Published: 3:43 pm

Hyderabad: ‘Ecoprecarity: Vulnerable Lives in Literature and Culture’, a book authored by Prof. Pramod K Nayar, faculty in the Department of English, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been published by London and New York: Rutledge, 2019.

Ecoprecarity is a study of vulnerable lives in the contemporary era through a reading of films, comics, literary fiction and popular texts. It argues that the environment’s vulnerability to human intervention and abuse also induces a vulnerability in humans, according to a press release.

It covers a range of topics from ‘invasion films’ in popular culture to the eco-dystopias set in the future, organ transplantation and cloning themes in literary fiction and popular films, representations of the ‘wild’ and the feral – including feral children – in popular culture. The book also examines the ‘capitalization’ of biological forms, from cells/tissues to entire bodies in the bioeconomies of today’s world.

Among Nayar’s most recent books are Brand Postcolonial: ‘Third World’ Texts and the Global (de Gruyter 2018), The Extreme in Contemporary Culture (Rowman and Littlefield, 2017), Human Rights and Literature (Palgrave-Macmillan, 2016), and The Indian Graphic Novel (Routledge 2016), the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.