Book by Yorke comes in handy for tribals in Adilabad

Adilabad: Two research articles, penned by famous documentary filmmaker Michael Yorke, have finally reached the tribal community of erstwhile Adilabad, with the district authorities and Tribal Welfare Department publishing a book on the insightful essays. Lalitha, a prominent film and book reviewer of Hyderabad, has translated the essays into Telugu.

Yorke authored the articles when he along with popular anthropologist Christoph von Fürer-Haimendorf was studying aboriginal tribals during 1976-78. The essays were incorporated in the books published by Haimondorf. He had produced an award winning documentary film titled ‘Raj Gonds: Reflections in a Peacock Crown’. He had toured the erstwhile Adilabad and met his friends after a gap of four decades in February last.

The book titled ‘Velita Paata’ (song of the creeper), which includes the essays, Yorke’s observations during his recent tour to Adilabad and his photos, was released by Collector D Divya on the recent World Indigenous People’s Day. Several ethnic tribes and youngsters who read the research articles were able to understand the richness of their culture and traditions.

Chahakati Dashru, a Thoti teacher from Kannepalli village in Tiryani mandal, said that the book reflected the distinct culture and traditions of ethnic tribes in erstwhile Adilabad. “The translator retained the essence of the great essays. She carefully translated the articles and used simple sentences to help readers understand the findings of the anthropologist,” he complimented.

Sidam Arju, a senior tribal leader from Asifabad, was impressed with the translated version of the essays. “We were struggling to comprehend the articles written in English by the anthropologist. The book has come in handy to understand the changes in lifestyle of indigenous peoples,” he observed. “I have gone through the book. It is very interesting and one should read it to know the glorious tribal culture,” Madhu Kanakapurkar, a Facebook user, remarked.

“Though the essays are related to academics, they are interesting and depict marriage system of tribals and tales of oppression. They are very scientific and authentic. Aboriginal tribals can easily understand their kinship. They can revisit their history by reading the two articles. Others can read for understanding the ethnic tribals,” Lalita told Telangana Today.

The book was brought out by the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute, a wing of Department of Tribal Welfare. The 142-page book is priced at Rs 90.

