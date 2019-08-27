Book cases if children found working in cotton farms, Gadwal officials told

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Assistant Collector Koya Sri Harsha issued directions to officials to file cases under the Prohibition of Child Labour Act of 2016 if they found children working in cottonseed farms across the district.

The district administration had observed that attendance of children studying in Chagadona government school in Ghattu mandal was going down by the day. Hence, it conducted a School Education Committee meeting on Tuesday in the presence of District Education Officer Sushinder Rao.

Speaking at the meeting, Sri Harsha pointed out that the district administration had received credible information about parents sending their children to work in cottonseed farms across Ghattu, KT Doddi and Dharur mandals, where cottonseed is produced by companies during this time of the year.

He directed the officials to file cases against parents as well as employers if they indulged in engaging children for work in these fields.

DEO Sushinder Rao stressed that even if children were found to be working in the fields of their parents instead of going to school, similar action would be initiated against them as per the laws against child labour.

Ghattu SI Srinivas, District Child Protection officer Kusumalatha and members of the School Education Committee among others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter