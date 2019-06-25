Book celebrating Hyderabad entrepreneurs to be released

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: To celebrate and showcase the progress of Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs to the world, fintech company Zaggle founder Raj N Phani has published a book ‘Made in Hyderabad’.

The book, which is slated to be launched on June 28, has listed 25 entrepreneurs from Hyderabad who have made it big or are on the path to make it big.

“Through this book our aim is to help these entrepreneurs connect with their potential investors and for the world over to take note of the growing startup ecosystem in the city. We chose 25 entrepreneurs from the 75-80 companies that we had first shortlisted,” he says.

Already 10,000 copies of the book have been pre-booked and the publisher is looking at launching another book which focuses just on women entrepreneurs in Hyderabad by end of 2019.