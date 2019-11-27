Book on eminent philosopher to hit shelves on Thursday 

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: A book on the life and achievement of Maulana Abul Ala Maududi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, philosopher, jurist, journalist and a world famous exegesist, written in Urdu by the renowned scholar Ahmed Abu Sayeed will be released on Thursday.

Prof Mohsin Usman Nadvi and Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, president, Jamaat-e-Islami Telangana while participate in the book release function which will have MESCO secretary Dr. Fakhruddin Mohammed, Dr. Rafiuddin Farooqui, Dr. Mujtaba Farooque, Dr. Faheemuddin,

Maulana Rahmatullah Shareef and Dr. Islamuddin Mujahid speaking on the different aspects of the life and services of Maulana Maududi. The author, who compiled many books on the work of Maulana Maududi, has covered the chronology of the events in the life of the revolutionary Ameer (leader) of the Jamaat-e-Islami in his book, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter