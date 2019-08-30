Book fairs organised in 135 govt schools in Khammam

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Khammam: A festive atmosphere prevailed in as many as 135 government schools across the district with book fairs being held simultaneously in these schools on Friday.

The Book Exhibitions was organised by the district administration in association with Hyderabad Book Fair Society. The Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj along with District Collector RV Karnan and the Book Fair Society president Juluru Gowri Shankar inaugurated the exhibition at Rikka Bazar Government High School.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalraj appreciated the efforts made by the Collector and the Book Fair Society president in organising the Book Fairs at 135 schools at a time. He appealed to the public who call on him to bring books instead of flower bouquets and shawls and those books would be distributed to government schools in the district.

The Book Fair Society president and Telangana BC Commission member Gowri Shankar stated that the main objective of organising the exhibitions at so many schools was to spread the habit of book reading among students in towns and villages.

Further the exhibitions would help students to gain knowledge on many subjects and would motivate them towards writing. The parents and teachers have to encourage students to read books regularly, he suggested.

The Collector Karnan suggested that the organisers should begin the practice of presenting books to students instead of mementoes and other prizes at annual day celebrations and other special occasions.

He assured to release required funds to organise Book Fairs and said such events have to be organised at regular intervals at intermediate and degree colleges as well. Book reading should become a habit among all, not just the students, he added.

The Collector thanked the Book Fair Society president for his initiative in organising the event on a massive scale. Mayor G Papalal, District Library Chairman MA Qamar, DEO P Madanmohan and others were present.

