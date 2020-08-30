Book of the day

Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire.

About: When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in Twilight, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story.

At last, readers can experience Edward’s version. This unforgettable tale as told through Edward’s eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist.

As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he justify following his heart if it means leading Bella into danger?

Author: Stephenie Meyer