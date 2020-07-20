Book on disadvantaged tribes published

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: Dr V Srinivasa Rao, Associate Professor and Head, Centre for Regional Studies (CRS), School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has published a book titled “Disadvantaged Tribes of India: Regional Concerns” with Rawat Publications. The book, an edited volume with 19 chapters under four different thematic heads, is the first of four books as an outcome of a national seminar on “Tribal Policies and Programmes in India: Regional Reflections in the Context of Globalisation”.

The book will be released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh on August 9 on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous People. The other three books as an outcome of the seminar are in the process of publication.

Most of the chapters in this volume are micro-level studies with reference to a particular region or a tribe, while chapters in part one of the volume deal with policy concerns at national level. The tribal issues discussed in this volume are culture, development, globalisation, health, identity politics, language, policy, poverty, violence and women, with reference to a particular region or with a specific tribe, according to a press release.

