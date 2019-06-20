Book on KLIS released

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Hailing the completion of the major components of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in a record time, the Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana on Thursday said that the project would occupy a permanent place in the history of country’s irrigation sector and it would remain a model project giving enough insight for the implementation of new projects.

Releasing BC Commision member Juluri Gouri Shankar’s book ‘Jeeva Dhara’, a compilation of articles by leading journalists and irrigation experts on Kaleshwaram project, he said the fight for Statehood stemmed from the very issue of water and accordingly, the Kaleshwaram project was taken up and completed fulfilling it.

As the leader who spearheaded the fight for Statehood, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fought for more water to quench the thirst of the people of the State. He could translate his wish in to a reality today. A number of articles and stories got published on Kaleshwaram right from the day its work was grounded.

The implementation of the project turned into a topic for research studies. It is great that Telangana had emerged to the status of teaching lessons to rest of the world on the implementation of irrigation projects on such a gigantic scale.

The literary circles of Telangana that respond with creativity on the contemporary issues evinced the same interest on the implementation of the Kaleshwaram project too. He hailed the initiative of Juluri Gouri Shankar in piecing together all such responses to bring out the book.

In all 27 articles authored by Katta Sekhar Reddy, Editor of Namaste Telangana, Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Irrigation expert and OSD (Irrigation) to Chief Minister, Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao, CPRO to CM, Gatika Vijay Kumar, Ramesh Hajari, D Prabhakar Rao, Shyamprasad Redy, Shankar Prasad Punnam, Chiranjeevi Prasad, Erroju Srinivas, L Narasimha Reddy, Capt Janardhan and others figured in the compilation.