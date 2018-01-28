Book on military heroes a favourite at HLF

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The most surprising aspect of modern military heroes is their complete lack of a ‘larger-than-life’ attitude, said Defence journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The duo co-wrote a book ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’, which details 14 real-life personal accounts of military bravery. Bundles of copies of the book were sold out even before the conclusion of their literary session at the HLF.

“It is unbelievable how much humility these military brave-hearts have. When we interviewed several decorated officers, we were struck by their unanimous answer that they were just doing their job. None of them had the sense of accomplishment or bravado. All of them behaved like common people, whereas we speak of them with highly romanticised patriotic fervour. These are people who do not like the limelight,” said Shiv Aroor.

The authors also related examples of ‘common problems’ faced by military heroes, such as the persistent ringing of their phones while in a gunfight, or receiving messages from their wives about grocery while they were fighting off terrorists.

Kashmir issue not religious: Seema Mustafa

Religion does not drive separatist calls in Kashmir, rather, the culprit is the long-standing neglect of the State and its people by the Government of India, senior journalist and author Seema Mustafa said in a plenary session ‘Being a Secular Muslim in India’.

“In the 1950s and 1960s, people of Tamil Nadu campaigned for secession from India. The struggle for separation is still vibrant in the Northeast. How come these people were never called traitors? Why, then, does the media hasten to add a religious label to secessionist calls in Kashmir? The people of a State agitate when they are neglected by the power centre; it has nothing to do with religious sentiments,” said Seema.

Acknowledging that it is a tough time being a secular Muslim in India today, the founding Editor of the digital newspaper called ‘The Citizen’ underlined the importance of fighting for the implementation of Constitutional values.

“Politicians and media are letting us down today, but must we lose hope? My grandfather was a Collector in the government and was helping refugees in 1947 when he was stabbed to death by communal rioters, but not for a single moment did I feel any victim mentality penetrating in my family,” she said.

Theatre in city needs to improve: Arundhati Nag

Theatre veteran Arundhati Nag said she had not seen a single play worth remembering from Hyderabad or Telugu States.

“It is shocking to know that the land of such beautiful languages such as Urdu and Telugu has no quality in theatre arts. Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal are doing a good job in producing high quality theatre, but unfortunately, the Telugu States and Hyderabad, home to so many excellent writers and exquisite folk arts, are left far behind,” she said.

The actor, who said her favourite playwright is Girish Karnad, showed her audience a few clippings from theatre plays that had moved her, and asserted that there was still no substitute for theatre.

“No cinema, television or web entertainment can replace the engagement of the direct contact and spontaneous action that only theatre can provide. It is an eternal art,” she said.