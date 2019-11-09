Book releasing function held at KITS Warangal Campus

By | Published: 4:16 pm

Warangal Urban: Dr. Sunitha Chakravarthy, senior assistant professor, Department of MBA, Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science, Warangal (KITSW) has edited a book titled “Digital India: Initiative towards Social Transformation & Empowerment.” It was sponsored by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), MHRD, New Delhi, under the Impress scheme to the department of MBA.

The book was released by Rajya Sabha MP, KITS secretary & correspondent V. Lakshmikantha Rao along with Principal Prof. K. Ashok Reddy, faculty of MBA and PRO Dr. D. Prabhakara Chary at KITS administrative block on Friday.

On this occasion the chief guest, Lakshmikantha Rao said that this book included latest developments in digital India under the innovations of management and digitalization. The research articles selected authors contributed were published in this book. The topics covered are women empowerment, industrial sector, management culture, agriculture sector, public and private sector, information technology under the main title of digital India. It is useful to social policy making, dizitalisation, social empowerment for the research scholars, students and teachers, he added.

KITS, treasurer P. Narayana Reddy and other management members have appreciated MBA department and conveyed their wishes to Convener Dr. Sunitha Chakravarthy and other staff members. Head, Dept of MBA Dr. V. Nivedita Reddy, Associate professors Dr. P. Surender, Dr. G. Ratnakar and others were present.

