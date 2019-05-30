Bookings for MG Motor’s Hector from June 4

By | Published: 5:18 pm

The MG Motor India has announced that the bookings for the Hector SUV will begin from June 4, 2019. According to the company, the bookings will be open only on their website.

To begin with, the company will only process bookings from 120 centres across India, which will gradually be expanded to 250 by September. Meanwhile, the production of the Hector SUV is already under way and dispatches are also expected to begin soon.

HG motor India recently showcased the production version of the Hector and it enters in the connected car space which is the next big thing in the Indian automotive space. In fact, it will be the segment’s first connected car and gets over 100 connected car features which have been developed in collaboration with several tech companies. The MG Hector will come with a 2.0-litre engine which is the Fiat sourced Multijet unit. It churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard.