Books to build bonds between employees

This employee of Pega, Sarita (name changed for confidentiality purposes) believes that readers lead and leaders read. As an ardent reader and a part of the group Engagement Catalysts in-house which promotes proactive employee and company engagement activities, she was displeased when she saw the lack of a reading community. Various studies point to improvement in team dynamics and improvement in productivity when employees engage in thought-stimulating activities like book reading or brainstorming on social or community issues.

With a request to create a lending library, she reached out to the HR team. The idea was to make the process of a reading community simple to execute and gradually inculcate the culture into the fabric of the organisation, vis-a-vis subjecting interested employees into visualising this initiative as a round-table discussing serious political or social issues.

“I am excited that this initiative has accelerated employee bonding through the sharing of books. Those who lend and borrow the same book might have common reading interests and we have seen a bond created with each other. Additionally, I am glad it strengthens the culture of reading and builds trust between employees,” says Sarita, who feels there is minimal tracking for this initiative.“This gives them a sense of pride as it is run by themselves. It also offers the employees easy access to pick and choose books of all kinds — technical, non-technical, fictional and even multi-lingual,” she adds.

The employees of Pega have expressed their excitement about this new initiative. “Excited about the initiative. After learning about the Knowledge Tree through an email from HR, I wanted to check this out soon. The collection of books grew rapidly within a few weeks since the concept was launched. Whenever I pass by the shelf, I always leave impressed seeing the range of genres covered, be it technical, management or fiction. I had a great time reading a couple of books from this library and only wish this grows into a huge library,” says Jayarama Vallabhaneni, principal software engineer.

Kaveesh Joshi, senior business process developer, on the other hand, sees this knowledge tree “as an excellent knowledge-sharing platform driven for and by us at Pega”. “The idea of sharing and borrowing books of wide-ranging topics makes it a fun book club without borders. One can find books on IT, motivation, history, fiction, psychological paradigm of cultures and even religious books. As this tree grows even more taller, may it help us strengthen and grow our literary roots as well. Thanks to the engagement catalyst team for this great initiative,” adds Kaveesh.